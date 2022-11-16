Woman charged by police in connection with pair of break-ins in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service has a woman in custody after an investigation into a pair of break and enters in the city.

Officers were first called to a home in the area of Eramosa Road and Callander Drive around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the elderly homeowner told officers that she was awakened by the sound of someone entering the back door of the house.

She said later saw an unknown woman inside her house. The intruder fled but the resident noticed that her wallet was missing.

Officers were later called to a home on Pleasant Road around 12:20 p.m. that day.

They were told that a woman matching the description of the suspect in the first call was seen going through a rear patio door.

Then, around 2 p.m., officers went to a business on Elizabeth Street about a woman who had locked herself in a bathroom.

Investigators say when she came out of the bathroom, she had in her possession items that were stolen from the two break-ins.

They say she was also in possession of a jar containing 67 grams of cannabis.

A 34-year-old from Guelph was arrested, charged and held for a bail hearing.