Victim of RV fire ‘succumbs to injuries,’ South Simcoe police say

South Simcoe police have confirmed that an elderly man who was seriously injured in an RV fire earlier this month has since died.

Police responded to the reports of the fire on Thursday, Nov. 3, at around 11:20 a.m., along with Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire and Emergency Services and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services.

The fire broke out in an RV in the area of Canal Road and Simcoe Road.

Police say an 87-year-old from Bradford who resides in the RV was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and then transferred to a Toronto hospital.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the man succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 6.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.