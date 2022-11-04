South Simcoe Police say 1 person is in critical condition after an RV fire

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe Police say one man is in serious condition after an RV fire in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police responded to the reports of the fire on Thursday at around 11:20 a.m., along with Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire and Emergency Services and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services.

The fire broke out in an RV in the area of Canal Road and Simcoe Road.

Police say an 87-year-old man who resides in the RV was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and then transferred to a Toronto hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by police and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Canal Road remains closed from 5th Line to Simcoe Road as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.