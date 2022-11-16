Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 10:55 am
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Tuesday night. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Tuesday night. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Tuesday night in the 100 block of Avenue P South.

Officers said they were called around 8:15 p.m. to a home and found the body of a 20-year-old woman.

The forensic identification section and the major crime section are involved in the investigation, and a man and a woman have been detained for questioning.

Police said no charges have been laid yet, and don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

