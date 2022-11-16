Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Tuesday night in the 100 block of Avenue P South.
Officers said they were called around 8:15 p.m. to a home and found the body of a 20-year-old woman.
Read more: Saskatoon police discover frozen body outside City Center Church
Read More
The forensic identification section and the major crime section are involved in the investigation, and a man and a woman have been detained for questioning.
Trending Now
Police said no charges have been laid yet, and don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.
Comments