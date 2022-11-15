Waterloo police release dramatic video of overnight arson in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of an arson that occurred at a business overnight in Waterloo.

Police say officers were dispatched to a business near Albert and Phillip streets at around 2:30 a.m. to respond to a fire call.

According to police, the Waterloo Fire Department put the fire out.

The officers investigated and soon discovered that someone had broken into the business before lighting the fire and taking off.

In a video police released to Twitter, a person is seen spilling a gas can into a lobby before they flee the scene. A few seconds later, a fire breaks out.

View image in full screen Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with the man in these pictures in connection with an overnight arson in Waterloo. Waterloo Regional Police

Police also released images of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.