Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police release dramatic video of overnight arson in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 5:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Waterloo Police release dramatic video of overnight arson in area'
Waterloo Police release dramatic video of overnight arson in area
In a video Waterloo Regional Police released to Twitter Tuesday, a person is seen spilling a gas can into a lobby before they flee the scene. A few seconds later, a fire breaks out.

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of an arson that occurred at a business overnight in Waterloo.

Police say officers were dispatched to a business near Albert and Phillip streets at around 2:30 a.m. to respond to a fire call.

Read more: Waterloo elementary school placed under ‘hold and secure’ Tuesday, WRDSB says

According to police, the Waterloo Fire Department put the fire out.

The officers investigated and soon discovered that someone had broken into the business before lighting the fire and taking off.

Trending Now

In a video police released to Twitter, a person is seen spilling a gas can into a lobby before they flee the scene. A few seconds later, a fire breaks out.

Story continues below advertisement
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with the man in these pictures in connection with an overnight arson in Waterloo. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with the man in these pictures in connection with an overnight arson in Waterloo. Waterloo Regional Police

Police also released images of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeAlbert Street WaterlooPhillip Street WaterlooWaterloo Arson
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers