Waterloo elementary school placed under ‘hold and secure’ Tuesday: WRDSB

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board says that Edna Staebler Public School in Waterloo has been placed under a hold and secure at the request of Waterloo Regional Police.

The board said the ongoing situation is outside of the school and that classes remain in session.

“Students learning in class as the concern is outside of the school building, and many school routines remain in place,” the board said.

“Access to and from the school is restricted as a precaution. Parents should not attend or contact the school until the situation is resolved.”

Read more: Teen arrested in connection with shooting at Kitchener high school

Story continues below advertisement

The board said it would provide further details as it receives them.

Global News has contacted police for more information about the situation.

More to follow.