Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo elementary school placed under ‘hold and secure’ Tuesday: WRDSB

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 2:31 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

The Waterloo Region District School Board says that Edna Staebler Public School in Waterloo has been placed under a hold and secure at the request of Waterloo Regional Police.

The board said the ongoing situation is outside of the school and that classes remain in session.

Read more: 7 Waterloo teens experience ‘drowsiness and laboured breathing’ after drug consumption: police

“Students learning in class as the concern is outside of the school building, and many school routines remain in place,” the board said.

Trending Now

“Access to and from the school is restricted as a precaution. Parents should not attend or contact the school until the situation is resolved.”

Read more: Teen arrested in connection with shooting at Kitchener high school

Story continues below advertisement

The board said it would provide further details as it receives them.

Global News has contacted police for more information about the situation.

More to follow.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeWaterloo Region District School Boardhold and secureWaterloo hold and secureEdna Staebler Public school
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers