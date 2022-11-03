7 Waterloo teens experience ‘drowsiness and laboured breathing’ after drug consumption: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police issued a warning on Wednesday to people in Waterloo not to consume drugs after a number of teens got sick after taking suspected drugs.

“If you have purchased or received drugs, DO NOT CONSUME,” police warned in a message on Twitter.

On Thursday morning, police provided further details, saying that seven teens experienced “drowsiness and laboured breathing” after consuming the drugs near University Avenue and Fischer Hallman Road on Wednesday afternoon.

They said that police were called in at around 2:30 p.m. and that the teens were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were unable to provide information on what substance the teens consumed.

They are continuing to investigate and say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.