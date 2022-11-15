Menu

Crime

$1.4M in vehicles recovered after alleged carjacking network dismantled in Toronto area

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 1:28 pm
Police say $1.4 million in vehicles have been recovered and 116 charges have been laid after an alleged carjacking network was dismantled in the Toronto area.

According to York Regional Police, in June officers in multiple jurisdictions of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) initiated Operation GTA in a bid to identify and target criminal networks in the region.

Police said on Oct. 11 and 12, “multiple arrests and search warrants were executed.”

As a result, officers said 16 people were charged with 116 offences.

$1.4M in vehicles recovered after alleged carjacking network dismantled in Toronto area - image View image in full screen
York Regional Police / Handout

“Investigators recovered 19 stolen vehicles worth approximately $1.4 million and identified an additional 50 re-vinned vehicles worth over $5 million,” police said in a news release.

Officer said the re-vinned vehicles were stolen, and had their identification numbers altered.

“Investigators believe that some of these vehicles have been resold to unsuspecting buyers,” police said.

According to police, the multijurisdictional task force was led by the York Regional Police, and included the Toronto police, Durham Regional Police, Halton Regional police, Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

