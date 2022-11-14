Menu

Crime

West Kelowna RCMP investigating guitar theft from U-Haul storage unit

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 7:17 pm
Pictured is one of the allegedly stolen guitars, a mystic sea foam green USA Fender Jazzmaster. View image in full screen
Pictured is one of the allegedly stolen guitars, a mystic sea foam green USA Fender Jazzmaster. Submitted

RCMP in West Kelowna, B.C., are investigating an unusual theft from a storage unit.

Four guitars were allegedly stolen when someone dismantled a neighbouring, empty unit at the West Kelowna U-Haul self-storage facility last Friday.

The missing guitars are described as a gold top finish Gibson Les Paul Classic (bridge and strings are off the guitar), a mystic sea foam green USA Fender Jazzmaster, a silver burst with maple neck Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray RS, and a wine-red Gibson Les Paul Classic.

In a statement Monday, U-Haul said the organization is aware of the theft and their local team has spoken with RCMP.

Read more: Kelowna Mounties search for owners of high-end snowboards

U-Haul added that they have also given police video surveillance footage from the store cameras and have been in contact with the victim.

“We have directed our customer to file a claim with Repwest Insurance, which handles all U-Haul-related claims,” read the U-Haul statement.

“Repwest agents will investigate the circumstances of this storage locker theft and may be able to compensate the customer for property losses, depending on the investigation’s findings.”

Anyone with information regarding the theft or guitars is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Security cam captures Surrey patio theft'
Security cam captures Surrey patio theft
West KelownaBreak InWest Kelowna RCMPU-HaulStolen Guitarsself-storage unitWest Kelowna self-storage
