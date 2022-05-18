Menu

Crime

Kelowna Mounties search for owners of high-end snowboards

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 2:40 pm
RCMP seized three snowboards and would like to return them to their rightful owners.
RCMP seized three snowboards and would like to return them to their rightful owners. Courtesy: RCMP

Three high-end snowboards were seized last month in a Kelowna traffic stop and Mounties want to return them to their rightful owners.

Click to play video: 'Two injured during assault in Kelowna' Two injured during assault in Kelowna
Two injured during assault in Kelowna – May 1, 2022

During an April 23 traffic stop on a U-HAUL, an officer observed a driver slumped over the wheel and he, along with another man and two women, were the subject of an investigation that left RCMP with a couple of arrests and what they believe to be stolen property.

Two of the passengers were arrested on outstanding warrants.

RCMP found three snowbirds in a recent investigation.
RCMP found three snowbirds in a recent investigation. Courtesy: RCMP

When officers searched the U-HAUL, they seized three high-end snowboards believed to be stolen.

One is a black and red Burton Keith Haring snowboard with a multi-coloured Burton bag, the second is an orange and black Lofi Rome snowboard with black boots and a black Dakine bag and the third is a green Tribal snowboard with white bindings and a red, plaid bag.

RCMP found these snowboards in a recent investigation.
RCMP found these snowboards in a recent investigation. Courtesy: Kelowna RCMP

Anyone who recognizes the snowboards is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2022-23462.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP superintendent calls for more officers' Kelowna RCMP superintendent calls for more officers
Kelowna RCMP superintendent calls for more officers – Apr 26, 2022
