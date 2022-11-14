1 suspect charged in 2 related Calgary shootings over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say two shootings that occurred over the long weekend are related and one person has been charged in both cases.

The first shooting happened at around 7 a.m. Friday in the Castleridge neighbourhood. Police said they were called to reports of gunfire in the 0 to 100 block of Castleridge Close N.E.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators believe a suspect confronted the man at his home, shot him and left in a stolen vehicle.

On Monday, police said they believe the motive behind the shooting was robbery. The victim and suspect didn’t know each other, police said.

The second shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 0 to 100 block of Falconridge Place N.E.

A man who was suffering from what police said appeared to be gunshot wounds was declared dead at the scene. The victim has been identified by police as 41-year-old Nathan Ward, of Calgary. His death is Calgary’s 24th homicide of 2022, police said Monday.

Police believe the victim and the suspect in the Nov. 12 shooting knew each other. The motive and relationship between the suspect and victim remain under investigation.

“Early in our investigation we noted similarities between these two cases. Due to the violent nature and proximity in time, public safety became a priority for us,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said.

“Our teams worked around the clock, and we employed numerous investigative resources from across the service to find the suspect involved in these shootings.”

Taylor Roan, 25, of Calgary, was arrested on Sunday. He is charged with attempted murder and robbery in relation to the Friday incident. Roan is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the Saturday shooting.

“With this arrest, we have removed that threat from the community, ensuring the safety of the public,” Gregson said.

Roan is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.