Crime

Vigil held for Calgary fatal shooting victim

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 12:24 am
A vigil was held on Sunday for a man who was killed in Falconridge in north east Calgary on November 12. View image in full screen
A vigil was held on Sunday for a man who was killed in Falconridge in north east Calgary on November 12. Derek Brade/Global News

Family and friends of a man killed in Calgary gathered on Sunday night to remember the father of two.

The victim has been identified as Nathan Ward.

He was gunned down in the northeast neighbourhood of Falconridge on Saturday morning.

The vigil was held at the location where the 41-year-old was killed.

“My friend was the best man in the world. I’ve known him for 26 years. He never ever tried to fight. He never hurt anybody,” said Michael Dove, who was at the vigil.

Dove said Ward’s death has had a devastating impact on him and his family.

“That’s my best friend.  I’m mad –  who wouldn’t be mad? You’d be mad if you lost a family member, especially to violence,” Dove said.

“He loved his kids. He had his problems just like everybody else does.  He wasn’t a bad person,” Dove added.

“He was a strong man who cared about people. He loved everybody and I know that for a fact because when I was down and out he helped me,” Dove said.

Read more: NE Calgary shooting leaves 1 man dead

Police responded to the shooting on Falconridge Place around 7:30 Saturday morning and found a man dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Police are trying to determine if the shooting is connected to another one that took place in the nearby neighbourhood of Castleridge on Friday, November 11 that left one man in critical condition.

25-year-old Taylor Roan was arrested on outstanding warrants related to that incident and is now in custody.

Read more: 25-year-old man arrested in relation to Friday morning shooting in residential area

Investigators say both cases are active and they are asking the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity or people in Castleridge or Falconridge.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

