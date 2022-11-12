NE Calgary shooting leaves 1 man dead

See more sharing options

One person is dead following a shooting in the community of Falconridge in northeast Calgary Saturday morning.

Police arrived to the scene along the 100 block of Falconridge Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was confirmed dead on scene by Emergency Medical Services.

Police have closed off surrounding streets and ask people to avoid the area.