Crime

NE Calgary shooting leaves 1 man dead

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted November 12, 2022 12:07 pm
Scene of a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Scene of a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Global News

One person is dead following a shooting in the community of Falconridge in northeast Calgary Saturday morning.

Police arrived to the scene along the 100 block of Falconridge Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was confirmed dead on scene by Emergency Medical Services.

Read more: Calgary police investigate Friday morning shooting in residential area

Police have closed off surrounding streets and ask people to avoid the area.

