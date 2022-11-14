Menu

Storm Nicole topples cherished P.E.I. sandstone arch damaged by Fiona

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2022 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Storm Fiona: PEI officials say full extent of damage not yet known'
Storm Fiona: PEI officials say full extent of damage not yet known
As Prince Edward Island begins to take stock of the damage left behind by post-tropical storm Fiona, officials say the full picture is not yet clear. In fact, it could take days to understand how widespread the impacts are. Silas Brown reports – Sep 25, 2022

A storm has toppled a sandstone arch in Prince Edward Island that had been weakened during Fiona, the second celebrated landmark lost in the province in the last two months.

The often-photographed arch at MacKenzies Brook in the P.E.I. National Park near Cavendish fell Sunday while the island dealt with rain and wind from the remnants of hurricane Nicole.

Read more: Fiona funds: Ottawa earmarks $100 million for lost fishing gear, repair to harbours

Parks Canada warned in early November that the rock formation was at risk of collapsing due to coastline damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, which hit the region in late September.

Michelle Boyce, the captain of Atlantic Sailing P.E.I., has been taking people to see the arch up close by boat for more than a decade.

She says she’s been warning visitors for years that the rock formation won’t be around forever, but she never expected this past summer would be the last season of tours to see the arch.

Surging seas from Fiona toppled the sea-stack rock formation known as the Teacup Rock at P.E.I.’s Thunder Cove Beach in September.

Click to play video: '911 calls needed during hurricanes, emergencies: Nova Scotia'
911 calls needed during hurricanes, emergencies: Nova Scotia

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.

hurricane fionastorm fionaStorm Nicolecavendish PEIMacKenzie's Brook sandstone archMacKenzie's Brook sea archsandstone archsea arch PEI
© 2022 The Canadian Press

