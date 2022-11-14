Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

3 people taken to hospital after SUV collides with GRT bus in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 10:17 am
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. View image in full screen
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say three people were left injured after a Grand River Transit Bus collided with an SUV in Waterloo over the weekend.

Police say emergency services were called to the intersection of Phillip and Columbia streets on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m. after several people reported that the collision had occurred.

Three people who were travelling in the GMC, including a young child, were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The collision left the intersection closed for several hours, according to police.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are expecting to lay charges in connection with the incident.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the crash to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeGrand River TransitGRTColumbia street waterlooPhillip Street WaterlooGrand River transit bus collisionWaterloo bus collision
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

