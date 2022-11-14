3 people taken to hospital after SUV collides with GRT bus in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say three people were left injured after a Grand River Transit Bus collided with an SUV in Waterloo over the weekend.

Police say emergency services were called to the intersection of Phillip and Columbia streets on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m. after several people reported that the collision had occurred.

Three people who were travelling in the GMC, including a young child, were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision left the intersection closed for several hours, according to police.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are expecting to lay charges in connection with the incident.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the crash to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.