Canada

Police investigating sudden deaths of 3 people in northeastern Ontario residence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2022 6:34 am
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of three people at a residence in the community of Hudson, in northeastern Ontario.

Provincial police say their Sioux Lookout detachment and Lac Seul Police Service responded to a call early Saturday afternoon reporting an unresponsive person at a residence.

Investigators say they found three unresponsive people when they arrived who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Scarborough

They say post-mortems will be performed later this week in Toronto to determine the cause of death.

Police have not identified the deceased, however they don’t believe there is a threat to public safety.

They are asking anyone with information to reach out.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

