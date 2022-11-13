Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions

Send this page to someone via email

The two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the visiting B.C. Lions 28-20 today in the CFL’s West Division Final and will advance to next Sunday’s 109th Grey Cup game

in Regina against the Toronto Argonauts.

Blue Bombers’ running back Brady Oliveira rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions in the West Division final on Sunday afternoon.



Oliveira also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 fans at IG Field.

7:54 RAW: Blue Bombers Brady Oliveira Interview – Nov. 13

The Bombers are now one win away from winning three consecutive CFL championships for the first time in franchise history.

Story continues below advertisement

And they could win three consecutive Grey Cup titles for the first time since 1982 (Edmonton) when they take on the Toronto Argonauts in the Grey Cup game in Regina next Sunday.

The Argos defeated the Montreal Alouettes 34-27 in the East Division final.



Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros completed 14 of 20 passes for 178 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dalton Schoen, with one interception.

Bombers’ punt returner Janarion Grant also returned a kicked 92 yards for a touchdown and backup quarterback Dakota Prukop scored on a two-yard TD run.

5:28 RAW: Blue Bombers Nic Demski Interview – Nov. 13

Winnipeg placekicker Marc Liegghio kicked field goals of 44, 24 and 16 yards and connected on only one of three convert attempts.