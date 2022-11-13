Quebec man to face charges after partner’s death in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Quebec provincial police say a man is expected to face charges today following the death of his partner southeast of Montreal.
Police found 69-year-old Donna Callahan gravely injured at a residence in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu on Saturday, and she was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Police spokesman Stephane Tremblay says Callahan’s 64-year-old partner is expected to appear in court by videoconference today, but could not confirm which charges he will face.
Police received a 911 call on Saturday afternoon from a person expressing concern for one of the residents of the home, who had missed an appointment.
Officers arriving at the home found Callahan and the 64-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene.
A federation of women’s shelters in Quebec says this would be the 14th death of a woman by a current or former intimate partner this year in the province, if the police theory is correct.
