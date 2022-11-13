Menu

Crime

Quebec man to face charges after partner’s death in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2022 3:30 pm
Quebec provincial police say a man is expected to face charges today following the death of his partner southeast of Montreal.

Police found 69-year-old Donna Callahan gravely injured at a residence in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu on Saturday, and she was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police spokesman Stephane Tremblay says Callahan’s 64-year-old partner is expected to appear in court by videoconference today, but could not confirm which charges he will face.

Police received a 911 call on Saturday afternoon from a person expressing concern for one of the residents of the home, who had missed an appointment.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Officers arriving at the home found Callahan and the 64-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene.

A federation of women’s shelters in Quebec says this would be the 14th death of a woman by a current or former intimate partner this year in the province, if the police theory is correct.

