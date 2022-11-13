Menu

Investigations

London, Ont. pair charged in rival tow truck drive-by shooting

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 13, 2022 1:22 pm
Lights on a police car are shown in a Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke. View image in full screen
Lights on a police car are shown in a Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke. MR

London, Ont., police say two men are facing charges after a drive-by shooting involving rival tow trucks.

Police say around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, a man in a tow truck was driving on Adelaide Street South when a rival company’s tow truck began following him.

After passing Osgoode Drive, a person inside the rival tow truck reportedly used a handgun and shot six times at the man, police say.

Five shots hit the tow truck’s tailgate while one went through the rear windshield. No injuries were reported.

The rival company’s tow truck fled the area.

Police say with the help of Halton police, officers were able to track down the tow truck into Oakville where two men were arrested.

Two London men, aged 25 and 21, are facing numerous weapon and driving charges.

The pair is set to appear in court Sunday.

