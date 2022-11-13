Menu

Weather

Parts of southern Ontario bracing for snow squalls, flurries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 11:45 am
Parts of southern Ontario are bracing for Sunday’s first major snowfall of the winter season.

Environment Canada issued a series of weather statements telling the public to brace for snowfall.

The weather agency said that the first flurries and snow squalls are set to begin around noon in the Barrie area. Heavy snowfall could reach 15 centimetres and will reduce visibility at times.

“Locally heavy flurries and snow squalls are expected to develop off of Georgian Bay this afternoon,” the weather warning said. “These flurries and snow squalls will last through tonight before weakening through the day on Monday.”

Similar snow squall warnings are in place for the Grey Bruce area and Huron Perth.

Weather statements, which are two levels below a warning under Environment Canada’s system, are in place for Dufferin Innisfil, Elgin, London Middlesex, Oxford Brant and Sarnia Lambton.

The agency said that the areas with weather statements are set for closer to 10 centimetres of snow.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution as some roads and highways may become snow covered and slippery,” Environment Canada said.

