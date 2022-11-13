Menu

Snowy Sunday prompts winter weather travel advisory for Londoners

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 13, 2022 9:31 am
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for London, Ont., as 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected for the region on Sunday.

Environment Canada says heavy flurries and snow squalls are expected throughout the day and into Sunday night.

It’s set to weaken Monday morning.

Drivers are advised to be cautious as the roads may be slippery and visibility may be poor at times.

Sunday is expected to have a high of 0 C and a low of -4 C.

Monday calls for mainly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries and a high of 2 C.

