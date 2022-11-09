Menu

Toronto could see snow flurries this weekend, Environment Canada says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 5:39 pm
A woman walks along Queen Street while wet snow and rain falls in Toronto on Jan. 27, 2012. View image in full screen
A woman walks along Queen Street while wet snow and rain falls in Toronto on Jan. 27, 2012. Peter Power/The Globe and Mail via The Canadian Press

Snow flurries could be on the way for Toronto this week, as colder weather makes its way to the city.

Environment Canada is forecasting that the city could see flurries as early as Saturday night.

Read more: Ontario spring forecast: Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely

The weather agency said Toronto will see cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries on Saturday night. The high temperature is expected to be 0C.

The city could see flurries again on Sunday, the agency said.

Environment Canada is forecasting a “mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries” on Sunday, with a high of 5C.

Sunday evening, the agency said there will be cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low temperature of -3C.

