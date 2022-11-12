Menu

Crime

Man arrested after students, security threatened with machete at U of W

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 12, 2022 12:35 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept.2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. A sentencing hearing is underway for a Winnipeg man convicted of manslaughter in the death of a cleaner whose body has never been found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A man has been arrested after students and security at the University of Winnipeg were threatened with a machete, according to Winnipeg police.

On Thursday at 8:15 a.m. police were called to the U of W campus due to a report of a man armed with a large machete threatening students and security.

After the suspect left the building, security followed him to the Axworthy Health and RecPlex located in the 300 block of Spence Street.

Officers then went to the RecPlex and found him inside still armed with the machete.

Read more: Suspect in custody faces multiple drug and weapons charges: Winnipeg police

The man was placed under arrest after a brief struggle and dropped the weapon at the officers instruction, police say.

The machete was taken in evidence and no injuries were reported.

The man had been threatening students and security by swinging the machete aggressively, police say.

Consequently, a 45-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged and remains in custody.

