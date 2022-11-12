Man arrested after students, security threatened with machete at U of W

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after students and security at the University of Winnipeg were threatened with a machete, according to Winnipeg police.

On Thursday at 8:15 a.m. police were called to the U of W campus due to a report of a man armed with a large machete threatening students and security.

After the suspect left the building, security followed him to the Axworthy Health and RecPlex located in the 300 block of Spence Street.

Officers then went to the RecPlex and found him inside still armed with the machete.

The man was placed under arrest after a brief struggle and dropped the weapon at the officers instruction, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The machete was taken in evidence and no injuries were reported.

The man had been threatening students and security by swinging the machete aggressively, police say.

Consequently, a 45-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged and remains in custody.