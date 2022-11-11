Hundreds turn out for Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony

After a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, residents in Kelowna had the opportunity to pay their respects at an official Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday.

In 2020, Kelowna’s Remembrance Day parade and ceremonies across the city were canceled, and, in 2021, it was anything but a normal day of remembrance. In that year, after a small ceremony was staged at the cenotaph in City Park, a group brought their own microphone and speaker and began condemning public health measures — a move that angered the small crowd on hand.

Despite the cool temperatures this year, it was back to normal as hundreds gathered to show their support for veterans both past and present.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to put something this official on, and the weather is obviously not ideal, but to see this turnout the way it was, it’s just amazing,” described an attendee.

The day started on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Mill Street, where a parade of cadets, military members, RCMP and more marched through the city’s downtown, en route to the Cenotaph at City Park, where they were met by an even larger crowd.

Dick Flethcher, a World War II veteran from Kelowna, took to the podium to say a few words. He said that in all his years of attending Kelowna Remembrance Day ceremony, he’s certain this year had a record-breaking attendance.

“This is one of the largest crowds we’ve ever seen,” said Fletcher.

The ceremony at the cenotaph, which features the names of Kelowna-based veterans from the First and Second World Wars, kicked off just after 11 a.m. A moment of silence was held for those who fought and never made it home, as well as the singing of Oh Canada and even a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as the British Anthem was performed.

As the ceremony wrapped up, those in attendance were invited to come up to the Cenotaph to place wreaths and poppies along the memorial.

Many at the event say being together to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice was something that needed to happen in order to remember and reflect properly.

“I myself have really struggled with the isolation, and just being able to connect with people, you know it sounds cliche, but that’s what the world needs right now, is solidarity and togetherness,” said another attendee.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” said another.