Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. Indigenous scholar Margo Greenwood appointed as senator

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2022 7:14 pm
Margo Greenwood, who is from Vernon, also serves on the boards of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia and the British Columbia Patient Safety and Quality Council. View image in full screen
Margo Greenwood, who is from Vernon, also serves on the boards of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia and the British Columbia Patient Safety and Quality Council. UNBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of a new senator, Margo Greenwood, who will represent British Columbia.

Greenwood is a decorated scholar of Cree ancestry who has expertise in Indigenous children’s health and education.

Read more: Trudeau appoints former top civil servant, medical association president as senators

She comes to the Red Chamber after serving as a professor of education at the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George.

Greenwood, who is also from Vernon, was appointed in June to a three-year term as interim scientific director of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research’s Indigenous health institute, which is hosted by the university.

Story continues below advertisement

Since 2004, she has also served as the academic leader of the National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health.

Trending Now

Her appointment comes on the advice of an independent advisory board that assesses applications for Senate vacancies and provides recommendations to the prime minister.

Click to play video: 'Former Canadian Senator Pens Memoir'
Former Canadian Senator Pens Memoir

Greenwood is the 63rd senator to join the upper house through the process, which Trudeau introduced early in his tenure.

In a statement, Trudeau said that her academic expertise and dedication to the well-being of Indigenous communities would “make her a strong voice for British Columbians.”

Read more: Michele Audette, former MMIWG inquiry head, among 5 new senators

OkanaganBritish ColumbiaVernonpoliticsNorth OkanaganPrince GeorgeCanada senateSenate of CanadaUNBCUniversity of Northern BCbc senatorMargo Greenwood
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers