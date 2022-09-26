Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau appoints former top civil servant, medical association president as senators

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2022 5:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Ethics committee grills government officials about WE contract' Ethics committee grills government officials about WE contract
The House of Commons ethics committee has grilled cabinet ministers Bardish Chagger and Carla Qualtrough, along with Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart, about the controversial WE Charity contract. Abigail Bimman reports – Aug 11, 2020

Ian Shugart, a longtime bureaucrat and the country’s top civil servant during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been tapped for a seat in the Senate.

Dr. Gigi Osler, a Winnipeg surgeon, University of Manitoba professor and president of the Federation of Medical Women in Canada, is also set to become a senator.

Read more: Ian Shugart, Canada’s top civil servant, to take time off to seek cancer treatment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the picks today after the two were recommended to him by the independent advisory board for appointments to the upper chamber.

Shugart, who will represent Ontario, stepped down as the clerk of the Privy Council in early 2021 to undergo cancer treatments and formally retired in May after a long public service career.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau also appointed him to the King’s Privy Council today, adding his name to a list that includes past and present cabinet ministers and people “honoured for their contributions to Canada,” according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Osler, who will represent Manitoba, became the first female surgeon and the first racialized woman to hold the presidency at the Canadian Medical Association in 2018.

Click to play video: 'WE scandal: Shugart says public service warned Auditor General ‘there would be mistakes’ amid coronavirus pandemic' WE scandal: Shugart says public service warned Auditor General ‘there would be mistakes’ amid coronavirus pandemic
WE scandal: Shugart says public service warned Auditor General ‘there would be mistakes’ amid coronavirus pandemic – Aug 11, 2020
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagtrudeau tagSenate tagCanadian Senate tagCanada senate tagian shugart tagGigi Osler tagsenetor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers