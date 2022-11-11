Health Canada recalls Generac, DC portable generators after reports of finger amputations

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is recalling portable generators by brands Generac and DR after reports of finger amputations in the U.S.

The models affected are the 6500-watt and 8,000-watt gasoline-powered portable generators by Generac and DR, which is a subsidiary of Generac.

The units have two wheels and a U-shaped flip-up handle, and Health Canada shared the affected model numbers in its recall notice Friday.

Health Canada says the folding handle can pinch the user’s fingers unless the locking pin has been properly inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator.

No injuries have been reported in Canada as of Nov. 8, but in the U.S. there are 24 reports of finger amputations and five crush injuries.

Health Canada is telling consumers to stop using the generators unless the locking pin has been used to secure the handle before and after moving the generator, and to contact Generac for a free, updated repair kit.