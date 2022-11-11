Menu

Crime

Woman shot in vehicle in Oliver area was victim of homicide: EPS

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 3:04 pm
A woman in her 30s appeared to be shot in her vehicle in the Olive neighbourhood Saturday evening, according to the Edmonton Police Service. View image in full screen
A woman in her 30s appeared to be shot in her vehicle in the Olive neighbourhood Saturday evening, according to the Edmonton Police Service. Courtesy of: Zach Laing

Edmonton police said Friday that an autopsy has confirmed that a woman shot to death inside a vehicle on Nov. 5 was the victim of homicide.

In a news release, police said the victim was 31-year-old Kelsey Ouellette.

They said officers responded to numerous reports of gunshots in the area of Jasper Avenue and 116 Street at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Trending Now

When they arrived, they found Ouellette inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.  Officers tried to treat her but when paramedics arrived, she was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy was done on Nov. 10 and the medical examiner determined Ouellette died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

