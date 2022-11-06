EPS investigating suspicious death of woman in Oliver neighbourhood

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Edmonton Police homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman who appeared to be shot while in a vehicle Saturday evening.

Numerous reports of gunshots in the area of Jasper Avenue and 116 Street in the Oliver neighbourhood led police to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s inside a vehicle, who appeared to have injuries consistent with being shot,” police said in a news release Sunday morning.

The homicide unit is investigating and asking witnesses to provide any information they have by contacting EPS at 780-423-4567.