Crime

EPS investigating suspicious death of woman in Oliver neighbourhood

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 11:50 am
A woman in her 30s appeared to be shot in her vehicle in the Olive neighbourhood Saturday evening, according to the Edmonton Police Service. View image in full screen
A woman in her 30s appeared to be shot in her vehicle in the Olive neighbourhood Saturday evening, according to the Edmonton Police Service. Global News

The Edmonton Police homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman who appeared to be shot while in a vehicle Saturday evening.

Numerous reports of gunshots in the area of Jasper Avenue and 116 Street in the Oliver neighbourhood led police to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s inside a vehicle, who appeared to have injuries consistent with being shot,” police said in a news release Sunday morning.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate 5 unrelated shootings in 3 days; 127 shootings so far this year

The homicide unit is investigating and asking witnesses to provide any information they have by contacting EPS at 780-423-4567.

ShootingHomicideedmonton police serviceEPSInvestigationGun ViolenceSuspicious DeatholiverEdmonton shootingWoman Shot
