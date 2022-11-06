EPS investigating suspicious death of woman in Oliver neighbourhood

The Edmonton Police homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman who appeared to be shot while in a vehicle Saturday evening.
Numerous reports of gunshots in the area of Jasper Avenue and 116 Street in the Oliver neighbourhood led police to the scene around 7:30 p.m.
Trending Now
“Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s inside a vehicle, who appeared to have injuries consistent with being shot,” police said in a news release Sunday morning.
Read more: Edmonton police investigate 5 unrelated shootings in 3 days; 127 shootings so far this year
Read More
The homicide unit is investigating and asking witnesses to provide any information they have by contacting EPS at 780-423-4567.
Comments