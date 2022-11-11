Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winnipeg tackles major city-wide snow clearing Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 9:29 am
Snowy streets in Winnipeg Friday morning. View image in full screen
Snowy streets in Winnipeg Friday morning. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

The plows are out on Winnipeg streets Friday morning as part of what the city is calling a major city-wide snow clearing operation, after a dumping of the white stuff Thursday night.

Crews will be plowing all streets, sidewalks, active transportation pathways and back lanes, but as always, it’s based on the city’s priority system, which means they’re starting with Priority 1 roads, major routes and their adjacent sidewalks and active transportation paths.

Priority 2 roads, bus routes and collector streets, will follow.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeggers gearing up for snow: ‘Everybody got scared of last winter’

There are currently no winter parking bans in effect in the city.

Trending Now

Winnipeggers can check up on the status of snow-clearing operations by accessing the city’s snow clearing status map online, where you can search by address and view the percentage of plowing that has been completed for a geographic area.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Highways hoping for a smooth ride this winter, minister says'
Manitoba Highways hoping for a smooth ride this winter, minister says

.

SnowCity of WinnipegWinter weatherWinnipeg weatherSnow ClearingSnow plowsWinnipeg plows
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers