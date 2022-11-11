Winnipeg tackles major city-wide snow clearing Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The plows are out on Winnipeg streets Friday morning as part of what the city is calling a major city-wide snow clearing operation, after a dumping of the white stuff Thursday night.

Crews will be plowing all streets, sidewalks, active transportation pathways and back lanes, but as always, it’s based on the city’s priority system, which means they’re starting with Priority 1 roads, major routes and their adjacent sidewalks and active transportation paths.

Priority 2 roads, bus routes and collector streets, will follow.

Snow clearing operations are in progress. Crews are clearing P1 and P2 streets, as well as back lanes, sidewalks and AT paths based on the priority system. Motorists are reminded to drive to conditions and stay back from heavy equipment working. https://t.co/m4eY6ny0Ro #MBStorm pic.twitter.com/e2qbadYfaZ — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) November 11, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently no winter parking bans in effect in the city.

Winnipeggers can check up on the status of snow-clearing operations by accessing the city’s snow clearing status map online, where you can search by address and view the percentage of plowing that has been completed for a geographic area.

2:02 Manitoba Highways hoping for a smooth ride this winter, minister says

.