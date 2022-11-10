Blowing snow forces Manitoba highway closures

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of two major Manitoba highways have been dealing with closures as a result of the blowing snow in the southern part of the province.

Highway 1 from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border was closed for about 2.5 hours Thursday night before reopening just after 8:30 p.m.

Highway 12 between Steinbach and the U.S. border remains closed.

Manitoba infrastructure minister Doyle Piwniuk told Global News earlier this week that improvements are being made to Manitoba’s 511 system, which will soon include a new mobile app providing drivers with more up-to-date details on roads that have been closed by RCMP due to unsafe conditions.

This page will update if there are any further closures throughout the evening.

