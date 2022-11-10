Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Blowing snow forces Manitoba highway closures

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 9:15 pm
Blowing snow forces Manitoba highway closures - image View image in full screen
Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

Parts of two major Manitoba highways have been dealing with closures as a result of the blowing snow in the southern part of the province.

Highway 1 from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border was closed for about 2.5 hours Thursday night before reopening just after 8:30 p.m.

Highway 12 between Steinbach and the U.S. border remains closed.

READ MORE: Manitoba highways hoping for a smoother ride this winter

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba infrastructure minister Doyle Piwniuk told Global News earlier this week that improvements are being made to Manitoba’s 511 system, which will soon include a new mobile app providing drivers with more up-to-date details on roads that have been closed by RCMP due to unsafe conditions.

Trending Now

This page will update if there are any further closures throughout the evening.

                                                                                                                            -with files from Sam Thompson

Advertisement
ManitobaSnowWeatherTrafficRoadsHighwaysClosures
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers