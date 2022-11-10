Menu

GO Transit workers reach tentative deal with Metrolinx to end strike, union says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2022 10:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Union representing some GO Transit workers calls on Metrolinx to get back to bargaining table'
Union representing some GO Transit workers calls on Metrolinx to get back to bargaining table
WATCH: Union representing some GO Transit workers calls on Metrolinx to get back to bargaining table

The union representing striking GO Transit workers says it has reached a tentative deal to end the Metrolinx strike.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says in a release that the more than 2,200 station attendants, bus operators, maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office professionals who walked off the job are expected to vote to ratify the contract in the coming days.

The union says the tentative contract addresses its concerns about safety and contracting out issues.

Read more: Negotiations between striking GO Transit workers, Metrolinx to resume Thursday: union

The strike that began Monday cancelled regional bus service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe, causing headaches for commuters.

There was no immediate comment from Metrolinx, a provincial government agency, about the tentative agreement.

More to come…

