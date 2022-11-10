GO Transit workers reach tentative deal with Metrolinx to end strike, union says

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The union representing striking GO Transit workers says it has reached a tentative deal to end the Metrolinx strike.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says in a release that the more than 2,200 station attendants, bus operators, maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office professionals who walked off the job are expected to vote to ratify the contract in the coming days.

The union says the tentative contract addresses its concerns about safety and contracting out issues.

The strike that began Monday cancelled regional bus service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe, causing headaches for commuters.

There was no immediate comment from Metrolinx, a provincial government agency, about the tentative agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…