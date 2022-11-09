Menu

Canada

Striking GO Transit workers call for immediate return to negotiations with Metrolinx

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2022 10:36 am
Click to play video: 'Metrolinx workers strike causing Go Bus service to halt'
Metrolinx workers strike causing Go Bus service to halt

Striking GO Transit workers are calling on their employer to return to the negotiating table today.

The union representing the workers says Metrolinx reached out with an offer to meet Friday to work on a contract for the 2,200 striking workers, including bus drivers and station attendants.

The union says it’s ready to restart those talks today as it looks for written protections against contracting outside workers and a commitment to hire more full-time employees.

Read more: New talks between Metrolinx, GO Transit union scheduled for Friday

The strike began Monday and has shut down the regional bus service across the Greater Golden Horsehoe.

Metrolinx said yesterday it was pleased the union was returning to negotiations Friday and remained hopeful an agreement could be reached.

It says GO trains continue to run as usual and stations remain open.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

