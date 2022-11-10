B.C. woman seriously hurt after being shoved off bike at direction of fake cop, say police

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP is looking for witnesses to an unusual incident that resulted in serious injuries to a woman riding a bike earlier this summer.

The situation unfolded around 2:40 p.m. on July 10, on the Spirit Trail in North Vancouver.

According to Mounties, the woman was shoved off her bike after an unknown passerby was directed by a man claiming to be an off-duty police officer to stop her.

“We are aware that there were multiple people who witnessed the incident and interacted with the man who claimed to be a police officer,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

“We are asking for those people to come forward and speak to us.”

The woman, an elderly female, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, Sahak said.

Police are asking the person who pushed the woman to come forward. Sahak said police believe they thought they were following a lawful order, but that police want to speak with them.

They’re also working to identify the person impersonating a police officer, who Sahak said was with their family at the time of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact North Vancouver police at 604-969-7506.