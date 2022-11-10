Calgary police arrest woman in relation to July homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have arrested one woman in relation to a homicide in July.

Police were called to an alleyway in the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W. on July 3, 2022, and located someone dead on the road.

Following an autopsy, the victim was identified as 34-year-old Shawn McCormack, police said.

Police said the homicide is believed to be a “targeted incident” and multiple people may have been involved. A woman from the Forest Lawn area was taken into custody on Thursday and detectives are interviewing her.

This comes after Devon William Shedrick, 29, of Calgary, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in September.

The woman’s identity will be released when charges are formally laid, police said.

Police said the investigation will continue until everyone believed to be involved in the incident is “held accountable.”

“Our investigators have worked tirelessly to examine, and re-examine, every piece of evidence in this case,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a statement on Thursday.

Police are still looking to speak with Justin Aaron Cornell, 30, of Calgary, who is believed to have information about the homicide.

Justin Aaron Cornell, 30, is believed to have information about a July homicide, according to Calgary police.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or reaching out to Crime Stoppers.