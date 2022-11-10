Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa gives $700,000 to Nova Scotia crisis hotlines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2022 1:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning November 10, 2022'
Global News Morning November 10, 2022
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Canada’s minister for women, gender equality and youth is announcing a $700,000 investment for crisis hotlines in Nova Scotia.

Minister Marci Ien said in a statement that crisis hotlines connect people with important resources and are a lifeline for women fleeing domestic violence.

Ottawa says the funding is targeted at expanding the services at existing hotlines in Nova Scotia.

Read more: New study finds lack of supports for unpaid caregivers in Nova Scotia

Ien made the announcement at the Halifax Central Library alongside Nova Scotia’s minister responsible for the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women, Karla MacFarlane.

Trending Now

Ottawa also highlighted its investment in the previously announced GuysWork pilot project, which offers school-based programming for boys in Nova Scotia elementary, middle and high schools to help them navigate pressures around masculinity.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia and Ottawa are each investing $525,000 into GuysWork to roll out the program in more Nova Scotia schools and to expand it to other Atlantic provinces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.

Nova ScotiaMental HealthDomestic ViolenceCrisisMarci IenHotlineCrisis Hotlinecrisis hotlines
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers