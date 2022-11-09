Menu

Fire

Surrey, B.C. house fire sends two people to hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 6:41 pm
Crews at the scene of a Surrey house fire on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Crews at the scene of a Surrey house fire on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Global News

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at a Surrey, B.C., home Wednesday morning.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says it was called to the home in the 1600 block of 160th Street shortly before 11 a.m.

Abandoned garage fire ignites next door neighbour's home and empty house in Surrey, B.C.

Four patients were treated at the scene, two of whom were transported to hospital.

The Surrey Fire Service said it deployed four trucks and 16 firefighters to tackle the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

