Surrey, B.C. house fire sends two people to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at a Surrey, B.C., home Wednesday morning.
B.C. Emergency Health Services says it was called to the home in the 1600 block of 160th Street shortly before 11 a.m.
Four patients were treated at the scene, two of whom were transported to hospital.
The Surrey Fire Service said it deployed four trucks and 16 firefighters to tackle the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
