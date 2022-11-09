Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in bus stop robberies in custody, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 2:33 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

An 18-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody in connection with a pair of robberies at the same bus stop, police said.

The stop, at Keewatin Street and Burrows Avenue, was the scene of an attack last Wednesday, in which the victim, also 18, was punched and slashed with a knife before being robbed while he was waiting for a bus.

Read more: Police seek suspect in armed robberies at Winnipeg bus stop

Two days later, a man in his 20s was the victim of a similar incident at the same stop.

Trending Now

Police said they tracked the suspect down Tuesday at a home on Foxberry Bay.

Click to play video: 'Police seek suspect in armed robberies at Winnipeg bus stop'
Police seek suspect in armed robberies at Winnipeg bus stop

 

Advertisement
Winnipeg policeAssaultRobberyWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg bus stopbus stop robberies
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers