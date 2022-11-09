Suspect in bus stop robberies in custody, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody in connection with a pair of robberies at the same bus stop, police said.

The stop, at Keewatin Street and Burrows Avenue, was the scene of an attack last Wednesday, in which the victim, also 18, was punched and slashed with a knife before being robbed while he was waiting for a bus.

Two days later, a man in his 20s was the victim of a similar incident at the same stop.

Police said they tracked the suspect down Tuesday at a home on Foxberry Bay.

