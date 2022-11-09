Menu

Crime

Police investigation into child porn leads to charges for Guelph man

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 2:11 pm
In this Feb. 27, 2013, file photo illustration, hands type on a computer keyboard in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
In this Feb. 27, 2013, file photo illustration, hands type on a computer keyboard in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Damian Dovarganes

A Guelph man faces child porn charges.

Members of the Guelph Police Service, including members of the internet child exploitation and technological crimes units, executed a search warrant at a south-end home on Tuesday.

Police did not say what was seized from the home as a result of the investigation but a 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Trending Now

Read more: London, Ont. man faces child porn charges following tip from Alberta authorities

He was charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Investigators say the accused was released with conditions and will appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 30.

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

