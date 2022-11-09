Police investigation into child porn leads to charges for Guelph man

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man faces child porn charges.

Members of the Guelph Police Service, including members of the internet child exploitation and technological crimes units, executed a search warrant at a south-end home on Tuesday.

Police did not say what was seized from the home as a result of the investigation but a 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Investigators say the accused was released with conditions and will appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 30.