Crime

4 people charged in relation to firearm trafficking: Cochrane RCMP

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted November 9, 2022 11:44 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Cochrane RCMP arrested three people with firearms trafficking charges after a string of break-and-enters in the town. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Cochrane RCMP arrested three people with firearms trafficking charges after a string of break-and-enters in the town. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

Cochrane RCMP arrested four people with charges related to firearms trafficking after a string of break-and-enters in the town.

According to a Wednesday morning news release, Mounties responded to ten break-and-enters in the Gleneagles neighbourhood in Cochrane and two armed robberies in Rocky View County in September. Police said firearms were stolen, one victim was bear sprayed and one victim had a firearm pointed at them.

Mounties said the firearms were being trafficked and executed a search warrant at a Calgary residence on Oct. 28. Another search warrant was executed on Stoney Nakoda First Nation last Tuesday.

The Cochrane RCMP said over $18,000 in stolen property was recovered, including stolen firearms, ammunition, 16 stolen credit cards and 18 stolen identity documents (driver’s licenses, passports, birth certificates, etc.).

Police said a total of 37 charges have been laid against four people.

Lucas Healy, 24, of Calgary, was charged with robbery to steal a firearm, trafficking a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Sebastian Muskovic, 45, of Calgary, was charged with four counts of possession of stolen property.

Tylen Poucette, 26, a resident of Stoney Nakoda First Nation, was charged with 12 offences including robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm and break-and-enter.

Koda Crane-Dixon, 25, a resident of Stoney Nakoda First Nation, was charged with 18 offences including robbery with a firearm, break-and-enter and possession of a firearm contrary to a firearm prohibition.

Mounties said Healy, Poucette and Crane-Dixon were arrested and remain in custody. Healy is scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Nov. 14. Poucette and Crane-Dixon is scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Nov. 15.

Muskovic was released and is scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Nov. 28.

