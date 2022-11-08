‘Some of our heroes’: Calgary museum salutes veterans in new way this Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary museum is looking forward to once again inviting the public in for a Remembrance Day ceremony this week. This comes as new exhibits at the facility pay tribute to the service of Canada’s military veterans.

The Hangar Flight Museum in northeast Calgary will be hosting its Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday, Nov.11.

Among those taking part is John Melbourne, a retired pilot who served with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“A major part of Canadian history is our military history, and the thousands and thousands of men and women who’ve given their lives to this country,” Melbourne said.

Attendees and participants will be saluting that sacrifice at the first full-scale public Remembrance Day ceremony since 2019.

“We’re very excited this year to have a Remembrance Day service that is back to normal,” the Hanger Flight Museum’s Brian Desjardins said.

People attending the event can explore some new exhibits: the first items unpacked as Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame leaves its longtime home in Wetaskiwin, Alta. and move into the Hangar Flight Museum.

“A lot of these airplanes that you see here have been flown by inducted members of our hall of fame, some of our heroes,” the Hall of Fame’s Jody Weyman said. “It only stands to reason the two come together.”

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Hangar Flight Museum begins at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, with the facility’s doors opening to the public at 9:30 a.m.

“Remembrance Day does mean a lot,” Melbourne said. “The only thing is we should remember our people not just the one day but every day of the year, and just thank our lucky stars that we live in a country like we do.”