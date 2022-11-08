November 12 – Kucey Dental Group

At Kucey Dental Group, located in Edmonton, AB, the registered specialist, along with the administrative staff, dental assistants and hygienists are here to meet your needs and make sure you receive the care you need while maintaining your comfort. Their wonderful, friendly staff is their greatest asset.

Edmonton Dentist, Dr. Hernandez-Kucey, provides distinctive care for general or routine dental concerns. Edmonton Prosthodontist, Dr. Brian Kucey, restores troubled smiles affected by severe wear, missing teeth, limited function, trauma, and bone atrophy. Make the perfect smile a reality and call us today to set an appointment for your dental consultation at Kucey Dental Group: 780-468-7270.