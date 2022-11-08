Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

November 12 – Kucey Dental Group

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted November 8, 2022 6:27 pm

At Kucey Dental Group, located in Edmonton, AB, the registered specialist, along with the administrative staff, dental assistants and hygienists are here to meet your needs and make sure you receive the care you need while maintaining your comfort.  Their wonderful, friendly staff is their greatest asset.

Edmonton Dentist, Dr. Hernandez-Kucey, provides distinctive care for general or routine dental concerns. Edmonton Prosthodontist, Dr. Brian Kucey, restores troubled smiles affected by severe wear, missing teeth, limited function, trauma, and bone atrophy. Make the perfect smile a reality and call us today to set an appointment for your dental consultation at Kucey Dental Group: 780-468-7270.

630 CHED Talk to the ExpertsDentistTeethDentalKucey Dental GroupEdmonton Prosthodontist
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers