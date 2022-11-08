Human remains near St. Louis, SK. identified as Megan Gallagher

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say the human remains found near St. Louis in September are that of Megan Gallagher.

The remains were discovered on Sept. 29th at 2:30 p.m. on the first of a planned four-day search for Gallagher of the South Saskatchewan River in the St. Louis area.

Tuesday, Saskatoon’s Major Crime Section confirmed the deceased as Megan Gallagher.

During the search in September, Gallagher’s father said, “In whatever form it has to be, if Megan can come home, that’s an important piece.”

“If it is true that she was dropped off the bridge, or disposed of in the river here, she’s with the ancestors. That’s the only solace I can get.”

Megan Gallagher disappeared in September 2020. The number of people arrested and charged in relation to the case is currently at eight, and police are still searching for Summer-Sky Henry, requested for first-degree murder, who is believed to the ninth and final suspect.

Roderick Sutherland, Cheyann Peeteetuce and Robert “Bobby” James Thomas all face charges of first-degree murder.

Sutherland is also charged with an indignity to human remains along with John Wayne Sanderson, Jessica Sutherland Badger and Ernest Whitehead.

Thomas Sutherland and Robin Tyler John have been charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault.