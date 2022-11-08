Menu

Canada

Trudeau slams N.B. premier Higgs for naming Kris Austin to bilingualism committee

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2022 4:55 pm
Click to play video: 'SANB outcries as former People’s Alliance leader on committee'
SANB outcries as former People’s Alliance leader on committee
There’s an outcry from New Brunswick’s francophone community, as former People's Alliance leader Kris Austin is now part of a committee reviewing recommendations for changes to the Official Languages Act. Silas Brown explains.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is strongly criticizing New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs for naming a minister known for his past criticism of bilingualism on a committee to review the province’s Official Languages Act.

Trudeau told reporters today in Oromocto, N.B., it “doesn’t make sense” that Higgs chose former People’s Alliance of New Brunswick leader Kris Austin — now a member of Higgs’s Progressive Conservative government — to sit on the committee.

Read more: New Brunswick must revamp approach to ensure more people become bilingual: report

The defunct People’s Alliance had argued that the province’s position of official languages commissioner should be abolished and its francophone health network merged with the English one.

Trending Now

Trudeau says Higgs should not name someone who has spent a career attacking official bilingualism on a panel designed to protect the province’s two official languages: French and English.

Story continues below advertisement

The prime minister said he was going to bring up the controversial nomination during a meeting with Higgs later in the day.

Higgs is scheduled to speak with reporters after his meeting with Trudeau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.

Kris AustinPremier Blaine HiggsBilingualismOfficial Languages ActNB PremierNB Official Languages Act
© 2022 The Canadian Press

