Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick must revamp approach to ensure more people become bilingual: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2022 1:19 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. language commissioner talks bilingualism in government services' N.B. language commissioner talks bilingualism in government services
A New Brunswick languages commissioner appeared before a legislative committee today, facing questions on bilingualism and the province's legal obligation to ensure citizens can access government services in the language of their choice. Silas Brown has more – Feb 16, 2021

A new report says New Brunswick needs to revamp its approach to promoting bilingualism in Canada’s only officially bilingual province.

The report released today by provincial court Judge Yvette Finn and former deputy education minister John McLaughlin makes 24 recommendations aimed at strengthening opportunities for people to become bilingual.

Read more: New Brunswick Official Languages Act review calls for dedicated department

It says there is a lack of understanding of what it means to be bilingual because of concerns over language proficiency levels – an issue it says creates “unnecessary confusion.”

Trending Stories

The report calls for standardization around proficiency testing in schools, where it says there is also a need for strong second language programming with realistic goals.

It says more training is needed to deal with the frustration caused by real or perceived linguistic barriers to employment in the provincial public service.

Story continues below advertisement

The authors warn that unless all New Brunswickers develop a comfort level in understanding and communicating in both English and French, the province will be bilingual “in name only.”

They cite Statistics Canada’s 2016 census, which indicated that only 33.9 per cent of New Brunswickers considered themselves bilingual. That census found that while 73.2 per cent of francophones reported that they spoke both official languages, that was the case for only 15.7 per cent of anglophones.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Bilingualism tagBilingual tagNew Brunswick Bilingualism tagJohn McLaughlin tagJudge Yvette Finn tagNB bilingualism tagNew Brunswick languages tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers