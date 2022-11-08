Arrest made after 45 competition pigeons stolen from south Edmonton yard

Two weeks after $13,500 worth of competition pigeons were stolen from a backyard in south Edmonton, police arrested and charged a man.
Last month, the Edmonton Police Service released surveillance video of a suspect stealing 45 competition pigeons from a backyard in the Cavanagh neighbourhood on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The video showed a man looking around a large enclosure in the yard and carrying a medium-sized cage around 9:30 p.m.
He appeared to enter the enclosure and left about a minute later with the cage full of white pigeons.
A week later, some of the high-flying pigeons began showing up in Strathcona County.
Some people were able to catch a few of the birds, which had ankle bracelets, and they were returned to the owner.
On Tuesday, police said public tips led to the identification of the suspect, and on Nov. 4, a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000.
In total, 12 birds were recovered, but two of them were found dead.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.
