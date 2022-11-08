Menu

Crime

Arrest made after 45 competition pigeons stolen from south Edmonton yard

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Pigeons found after being stolen from south Edmonton home'
Pigeons found after being stolen from south Edmonton home
WATCH: Some of the prized pigeons stolen from a south Edmonton home have now been found. It appears the birds have been set free -- into the cold. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports – Oct 26, 2022

Two weeks after $13,500 worth of competition pigeons were stolen from a backyard in south Edmonton, police arrested and charged a man.

Last month, the Edmonton Police Service released surveillance video of a suspect stealing 45 competition pigeons from a backyard in the Cavanagh neighbourhood on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Read more: Police investigating theft of 45 competition pigeons from south Edmonton backyard

The video showed a man looking around a large enclosure in the yard and carrying a medium-sized cage around 9:30 p.m.

He appeared to enter the enclosure and left about a minute later with the cage full of white pigeons.

Click to play video: '$13.5K worth of competition pigeons stolen from Edmonton yard'
$13.5K worth of competition pigeons stolen from Edmonton yard

A week later, some of the high-flying pigeons began showing up in Strathcona County.

Read more: Competition pigeons stolen in Edmonton turning up in Strathcona County

Some people were able to catch a few of the birds, which had ankle bracelets, and they were returned to the owner.

A stolen pigeon View image in full screen
A stolen pigeon is pictured in a box after it was discovered in Sherwood Park. Lauren Vanderveen

On Tuesday, police said public tips led to the identification of the suspect, and on Nov. 4, a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000.

In total, 12 birds were recovered, but two of them were found dead.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

