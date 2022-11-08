Arrest made after 45 competition pigeons stolen from south Edmonton yard

Send this page to someone via email

Two weeks after $13,500 worth of competition pigeons were stolen from a backyard in south Edmonton, police arrested and charged a man.

Last month, the Edmonton Police Service released surveillance video of a suspect stealing 45 competition pigeons from a backyard in the Cavanagh neighbourhood on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The video showed a man looking around a large enclosure in the yard and carrying a medium-sized cage around 9:30 p.m.

He appeared to enter the enclosure and left about a minute later with the cage full of white pigeons.

A week later, some of the high-flying pigeons began showing up in Strathcona County.

Some people were able to catch a few of the birds, which had ankle bracelets, and they were returned to the owner.

View image in full screen A stolen pigeon is pictured in a box after it was discovered in Sherwood Park. Lauren Vanderveen

On Tuesday, police said public tips led to the identification of the suspect, and on Nov. 4, a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000.

In total, 12 birds were recovered, but two of them were found dead.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.