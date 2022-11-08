Swan River, Man. cop spots prohibited driver, seizes cocaine

A Minitonas, Man., driver had a severe case of bad luck Sunday morning when a passing RCMP officer recognized him in a running vehicle that was parked outside a local business.
Police said the officer knew the man was prohibited from driving, and a traffic stop led to an arrest, as well as the discovery of cocaine.
The driver was also suspected, police said, in a gas theft in early October from a Swan River business.
The suspect, 31, is in custody facing charges of possessing a controlled substance, driving while disqualified, theft and two counts of failing to comply.
