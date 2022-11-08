Menu

Crime

Swan River, Man. cop spots prohibited driver, seizes cocaine

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 3:14 pm
RCMP Swan River detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Swan River detachment. RCMP

A Minitonas, Man., driver had a severe case of bad luck Sunday morning when a passing RCMP officer recognized him in a running vehicle that was parked outside a local business.

Police said the officer knew the man was prohibited from driving, and a traffic stop led to an arrest, as well as the discovery of cocaine.

Read more: Manitoba launches new integrated warrant unit to crack down on violent offenders

The driver was also suspected, police said, in a gas theft in early October from a Swan River business.

The suspect, 31, is in custody facing charges of possessing a controlled substance, driving while disqualified, theft and two counts of failing to comply.

