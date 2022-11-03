Manitoba launches new integrated warrant unit to crack down on violent offenders

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier says her government is taking an ‘enough is enough’ stance on violent crime in the province.

Heather Stefanson announced $3 million in funding Thursday toward an integrated unit of Winnipeg police, Manitoba RCMP, and other police agencies, with the goal of cracking down on violent offenders.

“All individuals and families deserve to feel safe,” Stefanson said.

“It’s fundamental to a strong, healthy and growing province. Today’s announcement will allow law enforcement to use strategic criminal intelligence and proactive violence intervention to find and apprehend the most violent criminals responsible for committing the most serious crimes in our communities.”

The new project will co-ordinate efforts by Manitoba law enforcement when it comes to tracking high-risk, violent offenders, and taking a proactive approach to crime intervention.

The unit will initially be made up of Winnipeg police and RCMP officers and will share resources to help hone in on and arrest violent offenders across the province.

Winnipeg’s new mayor, Scott Gillingham, said Thursday that the creation of an integrated warrant unit like this was one of his goals in last month’s civic election.

“Taking a more proactive approach to crime prevention and getting high-risk repeat offenders off the streets will improve safety throughout the city,” Gillingham said.

A pair of additional new initiatives will focus on ensuring these types of violent, repeat offenders comply with bail conditions, as well as targeting individuals who have been identified by law enforcement and the courts as posing a high risk to public safety — both in Winnipeg and in rural jurisdictions.

“The increase in violent crime is a concern to citizens across this province. Many acts of violence are being committed by repeat and prolific offenders who are well-known to law enforcement,” said Manitoba justice minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“These officers will use criminal intelligence practices to target and track high-risk offenders who have warrants for arrest, who are gang-involved, drug traffickers, illegal gun smugglers, or involved in organized crime.

“Once identified as high-risk offenders, these individuals will receive enhanced surveillance and monitoring, which often leads to arresting these individuals before they cause further harm.”