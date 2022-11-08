Man charged after Brampton restaurant damaged by BB gun: police

See more sharing options

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident involving a BB gun in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on June 24, a man attended a restaurant in the Dixie Road and Mayfield Road area.

Officers said the man allegedly “discharged a BB’ gun, shattering the drive through window.”

According to police, after a “lengthy investigation,” officers identified a suspect.

Officers said on Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at a home in Brampton.

Police said, as a result, 20-year-old Jaskarandeep Garcha from Brampton was arrested and has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Officers said two BB guns and BBs’ were seized.

The force said Garcha was released and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

“Police would like to remind the public that although BB’ guns are legal to possess, great care should be used when using them,” officers said in a news release.

Police said BB guns are “almost impossible to tell the difference from a real firearm.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.