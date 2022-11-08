Drug trafficking in Mississauga area linked to towing operation, man facing multiple charges: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’ve made an arrest after an investigation into drug trafficking in the Mississauga area that is believed to have been connected to a towing operation.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a statement Tuesday that officers launched an investigation into the alleged drug trafficking last month.

The investigation involved the OPP-led Organized Crime Towing Industry Project which consists of members from the Peel, Toronto, Durham, York and Barrie police services.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Mississauga last Thursday, as well as the accused’s tow truck.

A “significant quantity of suspected controlled substances” was seized as a result, including around 75 LSD tablets, 670 codeine tablets, 390 oxycodone tablets, 10 morphine tablets, six grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of cannabis, nine grams of psilocybin and 360 psilocybin tablets.

Police said more than 500 tablets suspected to be a variety of other opioids were also seized.

The overall street value was estimated to be $25,000.

Mississauga resident Yousif Al-Awad, 24, was arrested and charged with a number of drug-related offences.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, police said.